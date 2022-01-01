Comerica Logo
Your dress is their dream.

Donate to the Comerica Bank Prom Dress
Drive benefiting Dallas CASA and Boys &
Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Feb. 1-28.

Seventh Annual Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive

Your gently used formal dress could make a teen’s prom an unforgettable experience. Comerica is proud to be partnering with Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to make prom dresses available to teens served by the nonprofits.

Stop by your nearest participating Comerica banking center to donate a new or gently used, cleaned prom dress, Feb. 1-28. All sizes, shoes, purses and accessories are welcome.

Please consider joining us in giving back to the local community and helping a deserving teen who otherwise may not be able to attend the high school prom.

Drop-Off Locations

Banking Center
Address   
   Telephone

Cole-Fitzhugh

3202 N. Fitzhugh, Dallas, TX 75024

214-599-0162

Forest-Inwood

5200 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75244

214-692-7031

NorthPark

8850 Boedeker Street, Dallas, TX 75225

214-890-5106

Parker-Premier

3310 Premier Road, Plano, TX 75023

972-422-7102

Preston Center

8225 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75225

214-692-6795

Lovers Lane-Devonshire

5647 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75209

972-587-3430

