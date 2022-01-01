Seventh Annual Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive

Your gently used formal dress could make a teen’s prom an unforgettable experience. Comerica is proud to be partnering with Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to make prom dresses available to teens served by the nonprofits.

Stop by your nearest participating Comerica banking center to donate a new or gently used, cleaned prom dress, Feb. 1-28. All sizes, shoes, purses and accessories are welcome.

Please consider joining us in giving back to the local community and helping a deserving teen who otherwise may not be able to attend the high school prom.