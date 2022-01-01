Your gently used formal dress could make a teen’s prom an unforgettable experience. Comerica is proud to be partnering with Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to make prom dresses available to teens served by the nonprofits.
Stop by your nearest participating Comerica banking center to donate a new or gently used, cleaned prom dress, Feb. 1-28. All sizes, shoes, purses and accessories are welcome.
Please consider joining us in giving back to the local community and helping a deserving teen who otherwise may not be able to attend the high school prom.
|
Banking Center
|
Address
|
Telephone
|
Cole-Fitzhugh
|
3202 N. Fitzhugh, Dallas, TX 75024
|
214-599-0162
|
Forest-Inwood
|
5200 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75244
|
214-692-7031
|
NorthPark
|
8850 Boedeker Street, Dallas, TX 75225
|
214-890-5106
|
Parker-Premier
|
3310 Premier Road, Plano, TX 75023
|
972-422-7102
|
Preston Center
|
8225 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75225
|
214-692-6795
|
Lovers Lane-Devonshire
|
5647 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75209
|
972-587-3430